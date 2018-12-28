James Harden has historic 3-point shooting night vs. Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics knew they would have a tough time defending the 3-point line Thursday in Houston. After all, no team launches as many threes as the Rockets and no player takes as many as James Harden.

But the C's had no idea how badly they would get torched from beyond the arc in their 127-113 loss.

Harden went 9-for-18 on triples Thursday, setting new records for 3-pointers made and attempted by a Celtic opponent in a game. It also ties his career high for threes made in a game.

The Beard ended up with a game-high 45 points, his eighth straight game with at least 30 points. He actually shot better from 3-point land (50%) than he did from inside the arc (2-for-8, 25%).

While Harden led the way, he wasn't alone. Houston shot 18-for-45 on 3-pointers for the game, the second-most threes ever attempted against the C's, trailing only... the Rockets, who took 49 triples in the teams' last meeting in Houston, a 123-120 Rockets win back in March.

