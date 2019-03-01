James Harden goes off for 58 points in close win over Heat

Houston Rockets guard James Harden’s historic scoring streak may have ended, but it’s not too soon for him to start another one. Harden showed he’s more than capable of doing just that Thursday, dropping 58 points on the Miami Heat.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

How did Harden do it? Exactly the same way he’s been doing it all season. Harden went 16-of-32 from the field, including 8-of-18 from three-point range. As you might expect, he also was money from the free-throw line, draining all 18 of his shots.

The Rockets needed every single one of Harden’s points during the contest, narrowly beating the Heat 121-118.

James Harden was at it again, dropping 58 points on the Heat. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

While putting up 58 points would usually be a big deal, Harden has come close to the feat quite often this year. He’s scored at least 50 points six times this season.

In fact, 58 points isn’t even Harden’s season-high. He scored 61 against the New York Knicks in January.

With the win, the Rockets have now won four straight games. A fifth straight might be tough, as they play the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

- - - - - - -

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: