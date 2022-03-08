James Harden gives update on his conditioning after Sixers beat Bulls

PHILADELPHIA–The big question surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is his hamstring injury after the future Hall of Famer suffered the issue towards the end of his time with the Brooklyn Nets. The Beard has been off to a terrific start with the Sixers, but he missed Saturday’s loss to the Miami Heat due to a scheduled rest day.

Harden returned on Monday and had 16 points, 14 assists, and eight rebounds in 38 minutes in a 121-106 win over the Chicago Bulls. He did not have to do much scoring out there with Joel Embiid doing what he does, but the Sixers were happy to have Harden back out there.

After the win, Harden gave an explanation as to why he missed the game on Saturday.

“We have a plan,” said Harden. “We put together a very, very great plan and we’re executing that plan very well. Credit to the training staff and the team for just being on the same page and that was scheduled from the time I got back.”

The hope is that Harden won’t necessarily have to miss any more games for Philadelphia. The fact that Saturday’s game was against a physical Heat team on the second night of a back-to-back played a part in the decision to hold him out.

“Hopefully, with these games coming up, I won’t miss a game, but that was scheduled just because it was so early,” he added. “I’m just now getting back. This is my fifth game back. I’m just trying to make sure that we’re smart about this thing and we’re all healthy going into the postseason.”

Harden did seem out of breath during his postgame press conference and he revealed why he was after his workout.

“I just ran the bleachers actually,” he said. “I just ran the stairs up in the arena. Try to get some extra conditioning in, extra work in, just try to make sure my body is strong, and I’m back to how my body normally would feel. So just the work I put in, it doesn’t change. I put the work in and I live with the results. Tonight was just another day at the office for me.”

Right after the Sixers handled the Bulls, James Harden was spotted back out in the bowl at the Wells Fargo Center running stadium stairs 👀 pic.twitter.com/5HVSim3E89 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 8, 2022

The Beard then gave a simple answer as to why he did that after a tough game.

“If I don’t do it, then I won’t be as good as I am,” he deadpanned. “It’s simple.”

