James Harden finishes through contact

James Harden felt betrayed by Daryl Morey when the max deal he was promised never materialized.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
James turns 39 on Saturday, having played more minutes and scored more points than any player in NBA history. And as he nears the midpoint of his 21st season, LeBron is still producing like a top-10 player.
With the calendar about to turn to 2024, you can add something new to your roster with one of these waiver wire adds.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe to talk about the Celtics and LeBron James’ longevity.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
Can Jackson help the Texans to the playoffs — and stay on the field?
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.