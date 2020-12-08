James Harden finally reports to Rockets two days after training camp opened

James Harden didn’t stay away from the Houston Rockets for long. After missing the first two days of training camp, Harden reported to the team Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden reported to Toyota Center — where the Rockets play their home games— to receive his COVID-19 test.

Harden took his test at the Rockets' Toyota Center in Houston, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/UJmSj9Ruf2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

It appears that ends Harden’s self-imposed exile from the team. It’s unclear why Harden missed the team’s first two days of training camp. Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Harden was away from the team for a reason, but put it on Harden to offer up an explanation for his absence. Silas also called Harden not being in camp “a setback.”

If Harden tests negative, and is in good physical shape, he should begin practicing with the Rockets soon.

James Harden reportedly trying to force a trade from Houston

Harden’s absence comes amid rumors he wants out of Houston. Harden has pushed to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, and is reportedly open to going to the Philadelphia 76ers.

While no team doubts Harden’s ability, there’s hesitance to give up a ton for Harden due to his contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Teams would be reluctant to give up the assets required to get a player of Harden’s caliber without confidence that he would be willing to remain long-term. Few contenders have ability to furnish Houston with the combination of assets that it’s seeking to consider dealing Harden. https://t.co/VQlSZCrUAa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

Harden is under contract through the 2021-22 NBA season. He can opt out of his deal at that point and — barring a massive decline — it’s assumed Harden will do that.

Story continues

Harden is not the first player to express displeasure with the Rockets this offseason. The team traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick after Westbrook reportedly asked for a trade.

More from Yahoo Sports: