James Harden extends 30-point scoring streak in loss to Timberwolves, tied Wilt Chamberlain for second-longest in history

Once again, James Harden’s impressive scoring streak lives on.

Harden dropped 42 points on Wednesday night in the Houston Rockets’ 121-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center, marking the 31st consecutive game where the reigning league MVP has scored at least 30 points. He’s now tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in NBA history. Chamberlain also holds the top spot on that list at 65 games, which he set during the 1961-62 season.

After scoring just five points in the opening quarter, Harden dropped 15 in the second to get back on track to reach that mark. He then hit the 30-point mark in the third quarter by completing a four-point play after drawing a foul on Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie, draining a 3-pointer at the top of the key.

James Harden extended his 30-point scoring streak to 31 games on Wednesday night, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in league history. (Jordan Johnson/Getty Images)

Harden’s bucket over Okogie gave Houston a seven-point lead midway through the third quarter.

A big 18-2 run from Minnesota, however, gave it the lead again late in the quarter. The Timberwolves never trailed again in the game after that point, cruising to the 10-point win.

Jeff Teague led Minnesota with 27 points and 12 assists, shooting 11-of-16 from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points and nine rebounds, and Okogie finished with 16 points in the win.

Harden once again dominated the offense for the Rockets with his 42 points, shooting 15-of-34 from the field and 8-of-22 from the 3-point line. Chris Paul finished with 16 points and eight assists, shooting just 4-of-13 from the field. Eric Gordon and Gerald Green each added with 13 points.

The Rockets, who are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, have gone 21-10 throughout Harden’s historic streak.

