James Harden expected to make Clippers debut tonight. Everything you need to know

New Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is expected to make his debut with the team Monday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Clippers acquired Harden from the Sixers last week in a blockbuster trade that also involved the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden wanted out of Philadelphia and forced the trade by calling president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a liar, creating an untenable situation for the Sixers, who are trying to win a championship with 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid and new coach Nick Nurse.

The Clippers were Harden’s preferred destination, and they are trying to maximize a narrowing championship window with 30-somethings Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and now Harden. Here’s what you should know about Harden’s debut with the Clippers:

James Harden Clippers debut: Will he play vs. Knicks?

The plan is to play Harden Monday against the Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA League Pass, or local cable TV in New York and Los Angeles areas). Harden has not played a game this season and was a part-time participant in the Sixers’ training camp and practices. The Clippers wanted Harden to get practice time with his new teammates and having four days off between their last game on Nov. 1 and the Knicks game allowed that to happen. The Clippers are 3-2 (top five offensively and defensively), and the Knicks 2-4, struggling offensively.

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired James Harden in a blockbuster trade last week.

Clippers lineup tonight: Will James Harden start?

The Athletic reported Harden will start alongside Westbrook, Leonard, George and Ivica Zubac. That’s a small-ball lineup with four players who like to have the basketball. Los Angeles guard-forward Terance Mann remains out with a sprained ankle, so that makes Coach Ty Lue’s decision easier for the time being.

James Harden to Clippers trade: How will it work out for LA?

Like all moves of this magnitude in pro sports, time is required. It will be interesting to see how Harden plays in his debut, but no matter what happens, it’s not necessarily indicative of how it will play out the remainder of the season. The Clippers felt the risk was worth it, and the acquisition is one of the NBA’s top storylines in a deep and loaded Western Conference.

It has potential, both good and bad.

Harden had a solid regular season in 2022-23 and fantastic playoff games in May (45 and 42 points against Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals), but he also had duds (7-for-27 shooting, 1-for-11 on 3-pointers in the final two games, both losses, against the Celtics).

Harden claims he is not a system player but rather a system. For a player who didn’t make the All-Star team last season and hasn’t been All-NBA in the past three seasons, that’s a bold claim. Also, he doesn’t need to be the system on a team with Leonard, George and Westbrook, plus depth with Mann and Norman Powell. How he assimilates will determine how successful the trade is.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is James Harden playing tonight? What to expect from Clippers debut