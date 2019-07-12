James Harden excited about Russell Westbrook trade: 'It's going to be a lot of fun'

Houston Rockets star James Harden isn’t concerned about how he and Russell Westbrook will complement each other on the court next season. He’s just excited to have his old teammate back.

The 29-year-old Harden told fans he expects next season to “be a lot of fun.”

« Que penses-tu de tes retrouvailles avec Westbrook, maintenant qu’il est avec toi à Houston ? » pic.twitter.com/I4K9wo8rJK — TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) July 12, 2019

Harden also revealed Westbrook wasn’t happy with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That may have been a recent development, as the Thunder traded Paul George during the offseason.

While Harden is optimistic about the reunion with Westbrook, some analysts are questioning how the pair will fit together next year. As Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill notes, the two have to be willing to make it work. Based on Harden’s comments, it sounds like he’s on board.

That’s easy to say during the offseason. The real challenge comes the first time the Rockets experience adversity next season.

