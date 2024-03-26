James Harden downplays reunion with Sixers, return to Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to walk away with a 121-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday for their only win on a 4-game road trip. It was an impressive performance as Philadelphia was terrific defensively and showed a lot of poise on the road.

The contest featured a reunion with James Harden. The Sixers acquired The Beard from the Brooklyn Nets at the 2022 deadline and he played well in a Sixers uniform. In 79 games with Philadelphia, he averaged 21.0 points, 10.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 37% from deep and 43.1% overall. He wasn’t the ruthless scorer he once was, but he was still prolific.

However, things went south in the 2023 offseason as he made it known that he wanted out. He called out President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and made it known that he wanted to be traded to the Clippers. Morey waited and waited and he got the deal from LA that he liked when he sent the future Hall of Famer to the Clippers in October.

Harden skipped out on the media after the loss to the Sixers on Sunday. After LA fell to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, he faced the media and downplayed the matchup with the Sixers and his upcoming return to Philadelphia:

On what he expects in his return to Philadelphia: “I don’t know and I don’t care. We got bigger problems to worry about.” On what it was like to face his former Sixers team on Sunday: “Listen, we have bigger problems than me worrying about Philadelphia. That’s–we have bigger problems.”

Harden did a lot of good things for the Sixers despite the playoff shortcomings. It will be interesting to see how he is received by the Wells Fargo Center crowd on Wednesday.

