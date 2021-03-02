James Harden with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs
James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/01/2021
The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to key an offensive surge that has led to Milwaukee's four-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and six assists during the Bucks' streak, and Milwaukee is averaging 132 points over their past three wins over the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks, and the two-time league MVP, will try to keep their momentum going on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the leading teams in their respective conferences.
A rugged West Coast swing for the Charlotte Hornets figured to have many challenges. That's when the Hornets visit the Sacramento Kings, which could become a bit more troublesome since the Kings broke a nine-game losing skid Friday night by winning at Detroit. Sacramento might have an extra dose of energy when playing its first home game since Feb. 18.
Nathan Chen headlines the U.S. team for the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm in March.
The anticipation of what team J.J. Watt would end up with was fun while it lasted.
With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.
"There are certainly some moments that I know I could have done better really for our team and for Jared in particular.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Pacers big Domantas Sabonis as Kevin Durant's All-Star injury replacement.
The Warriors on Monday announced that they have recalled Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion from Santa Cruz in the NBA G League.
Raiders cut all three players who went on COVID-19 reserve/opt-out list
Washington saved $13.6 million by releasing Alex Smith, which now gives them the fourth-most cap-space in the NFL ahead of free agency.
Myatt Snider got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Noah Gragson got another heartache at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With perfect execution from the inside lane on his second chance at an overtime restart, Snider held off charging Tyler Reddick to win Saturday‘s Contender Boats 250. RELATED: Official race results | Weekend schedule For his third straight […]
Chris Forsberg breaks down what would need to happen for Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal to team up and play for the Celtics in the future.
The Bears first cap casualty of the offseason is cornerback Buster Skrine, which frees up $2.7 million in salary cap space.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made it known through his agent that Wilson would accept a trade to one of four teams: Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Raiders. Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had this to say about the quartet of teams on Russell’s wish list, in an item [more]
Israel Adesanya is rather amused by Paulo Costa's latest excuse for his loss at UFC 253.
Hansel Emmanuel lit up the court at a weekend tournament shared widely on Twitter.
It seems Khamzat Chimaev may not be done fighting just yet, after all, and could still return to the octagon in June.
We check in with the Seattle Seahawks to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals.
The Patriots may have to take a shot with this promising rookie.