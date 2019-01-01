James Harden continues historic scoring pace with 43-point night vs. Grizzlies

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports

There is simply no stopping James Harden right now.

The Houston Rockets star rained buckets upon his opponent yet again on Monday, going off for 43 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for The Beard’s third triple-double of the season and the 39th of his career.

Harden keyed a 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies for the Rockets’ 10th win in their last 11 games.

James Harden sets new career high in free throw attempts

As far as tough career highs to top, Harden’s free throw attempts have to be up there. The 29-year-old managed to set a new mark in that category with a staggering 27 attempts.

That was a small piece of personal history for Harden, but the guard is also beginning to make some NBA history with the incredible tear he’s been on over the last few weeks.

James Harden has more than 400 points in his last 10 games. (Getty Images)
Monday marked Harden’s eighth-straight 35-point performance, which is tied for the 10th longest streak in NBA history. Only two streaks longer than Harden’s on that leaderboard have come since 1975, belonging to Kobe Bryant (13 games) and Michael Jordan (10).

Over his last 10 games, Harden has posted 408 points and 89 assists. Clearly, the stats about Harden’s run, and unique style of play, just keep coming.



A slow start for the Rockets and some hamstring issues caused some worry around Harden, but he’s firmly back on top of the scoring leaderboard and possibly back in the thick of the NBA MVP race.

