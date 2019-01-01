James Harden continues historic scoring pace with 43-point night vs. Grizzlies

There is simply no stopping James Harden right now.

The Houston Rockets star rained buckets upon his opponent yet again on Monday, going off for 43 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for The Beard’s third triple-double of the season and the 39th of his career.

Harden keyed a 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies for the Rockets’ 10th win in their last 11 games.

James Harden sets new career high in free throw attempts

As far as tough career highs to top, Harden’s free throw attempts have to be up there. The 29-year-old managed to set a new mark in that category with a staggering 27 attempts.

That was a small piece of personal history for Harden, but the guard is also beginning to make some NBA history with the incredible tear he’s been on over the last few weeks.

James Harden has more than 400 points in his last 10 games. (Getty Images)

Monday marked Harden’s eighth-straight 35-point performance, which is tied for the 10th longest streak in NBA history. Only two streaks longer than Harden’s on that leaderboard have come since 1975, belonging to Kobe Bryant (13 games) and Michael Jordan (10).

Over his last 10 games, Harden has posted 408 points and 89 assists. Clearly, the stats about Harden’s run, and unique style of play, just keep coming.

James Harden is the first player in NBA history to have at least 35 points and 5 assists in 8 straight games. Oscar Robertson was the only other player to have a 7-game streak of 35/5 nights. Harden has 35 points and 11 assists with 3:30 to go in the third quarter. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 1, 2019





James Harden scored 43 points on 8 makes today, which makes him the first player in NBA history to score over 40 on 8 or fewer makes. It's the 8th time in his career he's scored 40 or more on 10 or fewer field goals. No other player has done it more than twice in league history. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 1, 2019





A slow start for the Rockets and some hamstring issues caused some worry around Harden, but he’s firmly back on top of the scoring leaderboard and possibly back in the thick of the NBA MVP race.

