James Harden plays in Rico Hines games at UCLA and destroys people

Elite NBA defenders, with a team and a game plan behind them, can’t slow down James Harden.

So imagine what happens when he shows up for an open run.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One spot a lot of NBA players head in the summer to get some games in is Rico Hines’ games at UCLA. Harden showed up and, well, you know what comes next. Via Ball is Life.

You vs James Harden at an open run.. How many times do you think you can stop him? @RicoHinesBball pic.twitter.com/83ZSxY6uFP — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 21, 2019





The man is so smooth, so under control, and just able to get buckets however he wants. It’s just fun to watch. Unless you’re an opposing coach.