James Harden becomes latest to withdraw from Team USA for FIBA World Cup

James Harden recently visited Manila to promote his latest shoe, the Adidas Harden 5. (Getty Images)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has joined the list of NBA stars who have withdrawn from USA Basketball competition for the FIBA World Cup this summer.

Harden informed men’s national team coach Gregg Popovich that he will not attend next month’s training camp in Las Vegas or the subsequent national competition in China, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. He will instead focus on preparing for an upcoming season with Russell Westbrook now on the Rockets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Houston wings Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker are still currently committed to playing for the men’s national team, which will hold its training camp from Aug. 5-9 before reconvening in China for a two-week tournament that is slated to begin on Aug. 31.

The news comes days after the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis also withdrew from the team in order to focus on his new superstar pairing with LeBron James.

Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker are the lone reigning All-NBA players remaining on the Team USA roster. All-Stars Bradley Beal, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Andre Drummond, Kevin Love and Brook Lopez round out the top names on the team, which also features rising stars Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, among others.

Australian star Ben Simmons and Canadian center Tristan Thompson are among the high-profile players who have withdrawn from other teams in the tournament.

Harden won gold with Team USA in the 2012 Olympics and 2014 World Cup.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

More from Yahoo Sports: