James Harden backs up outrageous outfit, sets NBA record with 4th career 50-point triple double

James Harden gave LeBron James a shoutout with a ridiculous snake-print shorts suit prior to Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Houston Rockets guard then proceeded to give James and the Lakers more than they could handle on the court in a 126-111 win.

Harden backs up swag with big night on court

Harden tallied 50 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds on a night that he outdueled James and a hot Kyle Kuzma in a tight game that Houston pulled away late to win.

The 50-point triple double was the fourth his career, setting an NBA record.

This ridiculous step-back three that clanged off the rim to the backboard before touching every part of the rim again before dropping in pretty much signaled that the game was over for the Lakers.

James Harden is FEELIN' it! 🔥 He's got 44 PTS & counting on TNT! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/4tftLqL7wm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 14, 2018





“We’re in a hole right now,” Harden told TNT after the game. “We look at these standings, and we’re in the 14th spot, it’s kind of depressing. … We’re just trying to figure it out. These last two games we’re playing pretty well.”

Kuzma’s heroics not enough for Lakers

Kuzma was hot as the Lakers kept the game close through three quarters, tallying 24 points and five assists, including this desperation 3-point heave with the shot clock running down.

James led the Lakers with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Rockets still buried out West

But it was Harden’s night, as Houston picked up a much-needed win against a Western Conference foe. The Rockets have now backed up a three-game losing streak with consecutive wins against the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Houston remains looking up at most of the rest of the Western Conference, improving to 13-14, good for 13th place out of 15 teams in the West. The Lakers fall to 17-11 with the loss.

