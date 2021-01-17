James Harden Appears to Address Shaq's Recent Comments, Shouts Out Dwyane Wade

Image via Getty/Nathaniel S. Butler

After his final game with the Houston Rockets, James Harden didn't exactly paint the team in a flattering light, garnering him some criticism from Shaq.

"I've literally done everything I can. It's crazy. I don't think it can be fixed," he said as he headed to the Brooklyn Nets. Shaq, meanwhile, hit back by saying it "ain't true" that he gave the city his all, suggesting it'll be "a bust" for him if the Nets don't win the championship. Now, Harden has seemingly responded to Shaq in a subliminal shared on his Instagram, while also giving a shout out to Dwyane Wade.

"We do all of this talking about uplifting the next African American athlete/male and some of these ex-NBA players use national TV or their [sic] own social media to do the opposite," he wrote. "I see it I just stay to myself. The real never lose! Salute to @DwayneWade for being solid." Harden made it no secret prior to his trade that he was not happy playing for the Rockets.

James Harden’s instagram story seems to have a direct shot at Shaq 👀



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/b9eBmoz8yb — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩¹³🎡 (@RocketsPlsWin) January 17, 2021

In contrast to Shaq's take on the matter, Wade said that he was happy for Harden, who delivered a triple-double of 32 points, 14 assists, and 12 rebounds in his debut game for the Nets. "Let's talk about this narrative: James Harden looks happy and there's no price tag for that feeling," wrote Wade. "Could he have handle things better. YES! But couldn't we all. I'm happy for this Black man."

Let’s talk about this narrative: James Harden looks happy and there’s no price tag for that feeling. Could he have handle things better. YES! but couldn’t we all. Im happy for this black man 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/n1Sm5hhG9a — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 17, 2021

Harden played for the Rockets from 2012 to 2021, earning the NBA's MVP in 2018.

