James Harden to the 76ers? New report says Philly has interest

James Harden traded to the Sixers?

James Harden getting to traded to Philly is impossible, right?

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to show interest in, and pursue trading for, the 2017-18 MVP James 'The Beard' Harden.

BREAKING: Philadelphia is expected to show trade interest in James Harden, per @ShamsCharania — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 3, 2020

The 76ers new team president, Daryl Morey, having already spent the last eight seasons with Harden in Houston during his tenure as GM, is known to be aggressive in off-season maneuvers.

He is responsible for acquiring both Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook for Houston. So it's not surprising that one of his first moves in Philadelphia would be to take a big swing at his former star.

The Sixers are not the only team expected to aim at the Rockets to extract Harden from them in hopes of adding the firepower of a 32-year old left-handed point guard averaging 25 points, five rebounds and six assists per game to their roster.

According to additional reports, moving Harden is a non-starter for Houston. But let's ignore that for a second. All things considered, if Houston were to make a deal with Philly, there are some pieces that could move to make it happen.

Imagine this:

James Harden to Philly in exchange for Al Horford, Josh Richardson and a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick.

It's an obvious win for Philly, but it also gives Houston the 13.9 ppg from a much-happier Al Horford, who desperately needed out of Philly, combined with Richardson's 12.4 ppg equaling the same 25 ppg averaged by Harden.

The draft pick is a service charge for moving a franchise player.

It doesn't make a ton of sense for Houston to start over after their 2020 season finish. But with a new front office leader and a new coach, we all may as well spend the rest of the offseason throwing around trade ideas that might just make everything look a little different in Houston.