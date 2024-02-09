James Gallagher vs. Jeremy Kennedy joins Bellator 302 lineup in Belfast

James Gallagher will return on home soil.

Gallagher (12-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) meets Jeremy Kennedy (19-3 MMA, 4-1 BMMA) in a featherweight bout at Bellator 302 March 22 in Belfast in Northern Ireland at SSE Arena.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie following an initial report from Severe MMA.

Gallagher returned for the first time since a November 2021 loss to current bantamweight champion Patchy Mix when he edged out James Gonzalez this past August at Bellator 298 – his first win since October 2020. He has won five of his past six.

Canada’s Kennedy is on a three-fight winning streak. The 31-year-old UFC alum most recently defeated Pedro Carvalho by unanimous decision at Bellator 291.

The latest Bellator 302 lineup includes:

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore – for vacant light heavyweight title

Leah McCourt vs. Sinead Kavanagh

James Gallagher vs. Jeremy Kennedy

