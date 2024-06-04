James Furness and Dave Reinhart win BCGA Junior-Senior Partners Championship

It was Deja vu for James Furness and Dave Reinhart Monday at the 2024 Berks County Golf Assocation Junior-Senior Partners Championship at Moselem Springs Golf Club.

A year after the pair made a birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat defending champions Marty Stallone and Tyler Mersinger in the 2023 championship at Berkshire Country Club, Furness made birdie on the first playoff hole on No. 18 to beat out three other groups in the playoff and defend their title.

Reinhart shot a 6-over 68 while Furness shot a 3-under 65 to advance the group to the playoff in the event in which one partner must be at least 50 and the other partner must be under 50. The format was four-ball over 18 holes of stroke play.

The two were tied at 5-under 63 alongside the three opposing groups after eighteen holes — Perry Landis and Nicholas Vecellio, Guy McKeone and Matthew McKeone, and Bryon Whitman and Michael Fioravante.

Fioravante made an ace on the 155-yard, par-3 No. 3 that served as the eighteenth hole on the course. Holes 10, 12 and 14 were closed for renovation.

Fioravante was the only player to make an eagle or better in the competition.

Furness made five birdies, 11 pars and two bogeys, while Reinhart made two birdies, 10 pars, four bogeys and two double bogeys. Furness and Mitchell Gallo made the most birdies on the round with five.