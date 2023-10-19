What is James Franklin's record vs. ranked teams at Penn State? Mark vs. top-25, top-10 foes

College football coaches in the high-pressure crucible of the Big Ten are judged just as much by whom they beat as they are by how many games they win.

The latter is important, sure. But at the biggest programs, the former might be more critical to keeping passionate fan bases happy. It’s a reality Penn State coach James Franklin faces as his sixth-ranked Nittany Lions team heads into its matchup on Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

Franklin has been undeniably successful in his 10 seasons in State College, guiding Penn State to an 84-36 record since his first year on the job in 2014. That record improves to 70-24 since 2016 — when the Nittany Lions won a Big Ten championship — meaning Franklin’s teams have won nearly three of every four games they’ve played during that stretch. He has the second-highest win percentage of any Nittany Lions coach since World War I, behind only Joe Paterno.

Throughout his head coaching career, Franklin has shown himself to be a capable leader of a program. He won at Vanderbilt, a place where precious few have succeeded over the course of the Commodores’ 121-year history. Now he has rebuilt Penn State into both a Big Ten and national power.

But in his time with the Nittany Lions, how has he fared in games against ranked teams: the kinds that memorialize seasons, define coaching tenures and shape legacies? With the highly anticipated meeting with the Buckeyes on the horizon, let’s take a closer look:

What is James Franklin’s record against top-25 teams at Penn State?

For all of his achievements at Penn State, Franklin has struggled against ranked opponents.

Over his 120 games, he has faced a team ranked in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll 35 times. The Nittany Lions are just 12-23 in those matchups.

Six of those losses came in his first two seasons. Since then, his record is a more palatable 12-17.

What is James Franklin’s record against top-10 teams at Penn State?

Penn State’s shortcomings against top-10 teams have been even more pronounced during Franklin’s tenure.

In 18 games against top-10 opponents, the Nittany Lions are just 3-15. Two of those wins came in 2016, when they defeated No. 2 Ohio State in the regular season and No. 5 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. Since that conference title game win vs. the Badgers, Penn State has won only one of its 12 games against top-10 teams, beating 10th-ranked Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game.

What is James Franklin’s record against Ohio State and Michigan?

Beating top-10 teams is inherently difficult, and only a handful of active college football coaches have done so on a consistent basis.

What has made Franklin’s woes in those matchups more worrisome is who many of those losses have come against: Ohio State and Michigan, the two teams against which Penn State is regularly vying for conference championships. Given that the three programs all play in the Big Ten East division, losses to the Buckeyes and Wolverines limit not only the Nittany Lions’ chances of winning a conference title, but even competing in the conference championship game.

In his time at Penn State, Franklin has a combined 4-14 against Ohio State and Michigan, with a 1-8 record against the Buckeyes and a 3-6 mark against the Wolverines.

Ohio State has won six games in a row against the Nittany Lions, earning those victories by an average of eight points per contest. Michigan has won the past two meetings, though Penn State is 3-3 in the series against the Wolverines since 2017.

What are Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh’s records against ranked teams?

Given Franklin’s track record against ranked opponents at Penn State, it’s fair to wonder how other coaches in the Big Ten — particularly Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh — have fared in such games.

In both instances, they’ve done better than Franklin.

Day, who is in his fifth season with the Buckeyes, is 13-5 against top-25 teams and 10-6 against top-10 foes, though he took over a much stabler, more enviable situation than Franklin or Harbaugh at their respective programs. Ohio State went 13-1 in 2018, the year before Day coached his first full season in Columbus.

Now in his ninth season at his alma mater, Harbaugh is 15-19 against top-25 opponents and 5-13 against top-10 teams.

