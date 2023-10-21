What is James Franklin's record vs. Ohio State? How Penn State coach has fared vs. Buckeyes

The 2023 Penn State Nittany Lions have looked like an elite team thus far. But they face their staunchest test yet Saturday in Ohio State, a team that has given them fits throughout James Franklin's tenure.

While Penn State is talked about as one of the top three teams in the Big Ten this year, it still has tests against the Buckeyes and Wolverines to truly stake that claim. Franklin's Nittany Lions are 1-8 against Ohio State and 0-4 in Columbus, with the lone win coming in 2016, the last time Penn State won the Big Ten. Penn State is also 0-4 against Ryan Day's Buckeyes specifically.

Penn State and Ohio State are both 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) this season, but where Penn State shines is on defense. The Nittany Lions have the top defense in the country by yards allowed (193.7 ypg) and are second in points allowed (8 ppg), behind only Michigan. Ohio State is third in the nation, at 9.67 ppg.

What stands out for Penn State is the impressive efficiency of Drew Allar. The quarterback has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. Ohio State's defense, for as good as it's been, hasn't forced a ton of turnovers this year. If Allar protects the ball, that would be a big step in right direction for Franklin, whose Nittany Lions turned the ball over four times last season and still lost by only 13. He's undoubtedly reminding Penn State of that number heading into this game.

James Franklin record vs. Ohio State

Franklin's Nittany Lions are 1-8 against the Buckeyes, with Ohio State outscoring Penn State 299-219 in those games. In the past four seasons with Day coaching, the score is 143-97.

Franklin said five years ago Penn State was a great team trying to be elite after a loss to Ohio State. In 2023, it feels like it's still there.

“We’ve gone from an average football team, to a good football team, to a great football team,” Franklin infamously said. “But we’re not an elite team yet.”

Beating Ohio State opens the door to that conversation. Beating Michigan in November slams it open.

“[Our players] are trying to find a way to get a win this week against a really good team, against a program they have tremendous respect for, the talent they have,” Franklin said this week to reporters. “But [we want to] approach it the same every single week."

There have been rumblings in the college football-sphere this is to be the biggest game of Franklin's career. Regardless of the veracity of that statement, there's no way to deny it's the biggest game of Penn State's season so far. The Nittany Lions have played coy about the weight of this game in particular, with Franklin dismissing a question about Ohio State Saturday after defeating UMass.

WATCH James Franklin spend almost a minute deflecting a question about Ohio State from ⁦@NeilRudel⁩ pic.twitter.com/mvIspOGhKm — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) October 14, 2023

Even with Penn State's struggles against Ohio State in years past, it's a new chapter for the Nittany Lions this year. After last year's Rose Bowl win against Utah, it again feels like Penn State is on the precipice of college football's elite. If Franklin is able to move to 2-8 against Ohio State this year, that record will matter a little less.

Because the only game that matters is the last one.

