What is James Franklin's record vs. Michigan? How Penn State has fared vs. Wolverines

James Franklin has no shortage of accomplishments nine games into his 10th season as the Penn State football coach.

During that time, Franklin has guided the Nittany Lions to an 86-37 record — a mark that improves to 72-25 when his first two seasons in Happy Valley are excluded — four seasons with at least 10 wins and four New Year’s Six bowl appearances.

At 8-1 and No. 11 in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings (and No. 9 in the US LBM Coaches Poll), that success has continued in 2023. A fifth 10-win season and fifth New Year’s Six bowl appear, potentially, to be on the way.

Franklin, though, is judged just as much by those metrics as he is by how his Nittany Lions teams fare against the Big Ten’s top two programs historically: Michigan and Ohio State.

Penn State already has a loss to Ohio State this season, a 20-12 setback in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 21 that knocked the Nittany Lions from the ranks of the unbeatens and put them at a notable disadvantage in their quest for a Big Ten championship. The loss also dropped Franklin to 1-9 against the Buckeyes during his Penn State tenure, with his lone victory coming in 2016.

But what about Michigan? How have Franklin and the Nittany Lions fared against the Wolverines and, in particular, coach Jim Harbaugh? As Penn State and Michigan prepare to face off Saturday at Beaver Stadium, let’s take a look at how he and his teams have done against the Wolverines:

What is James Franklin’s record against Michigan at Penn State?

Since arriving at Penn State ahead of the 2014 season, Franklin has gone 3-6 against Michigan.

The Nittany Lions have lost each of the past two matchup against the Wolverines, including a 41-17 blowout last season, a game in which Michigan scored the game’s final 25 points after trailing 17-16 early in the third quarter. In their most recent matchup at Beaver Stadium, the Wolverines came away with a 21-17 win in 2021 after scoring a go-ahead touchdown with just 3:29 remaining.

Franklin’s record against Harbaugh specifically is slightly better, as he has gone 3-5 against the ninth-year Michigan head coach. Harbaugh was hired to his current post one year after Franklin took over at Penn State. Franklin has done slightly better against the Wolverines as of late, going 3-3 in his past six games against Michigan after starting off 0-3 against them as the Nittany Lions’ coach.

James Franklin’s record against ranked opponents

With Michigan at No. 3 in the CFP and No. 2 in the Coaches Poll, it’s also worth exploring how Franklin and his teams have performed against ranked opponents during his Penn State tenure.

The mark isn’t an encouraging one for Nittany Lions fans: Over his 123-game tenure at Penn State, Franklin is 12-24 against teams ranked in the top 25 of the Coaches Poll and 3-16 against top-10 foes. (His record against top-25 teams improves a bit when his first two seasons are removed from consideration, as he’s 12-18 against such teams since the start of the 2016 season).

Those struggles with top-10 opponents, however, have become even more pronounced in recent years. Since beating Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten championship game, the Nittany Lions are only 1-12 against teams ranked in the top 10 of the Coaches Poll at the time of the matchup, with the lone win coming over No. 10 Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: James Franklin record vs. ranked opponents, Michigan at Penn State