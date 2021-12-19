James Franklin won’t say if Jahan Dotson will play in Outback Bowl

Penn State already knows it will be without one starting player for the Outback Bowl due to an op-out, but there is still no official word on whether or not its best player will suit up for one final game. The status of wide receiver Jahan Dotson continues to be a mystery and head coach James Franklin is not about to spill the beans one way or the other.

Asked if he could clarify what the status of Dotson will be for Penn State’s matchup in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas during his Friday press conference, Franklin was reluctant to break from his usual stance of not revealing information regarding specific players and their availability for any game. Instead, Franklin seems to be leaving that decision in the hands of his star wide receiver.

“Again, this is an example where you guys are going to ask me questions, and I get it, that’s your job, that’s part of it,” Franklin responded when asked about Dotson’s availability for the Outback Bowl on Friday. “But as you know over eight years, I’m not going to disclose a player’s situation, whether it’s injury, whether it’s NFL, whatever it may be.”

Dotson is widely expected to be among the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. With more and more players announcing they are opting out of their respective bowl games, there has been no update on whether or not Dotson will play for Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Arkansas will be without their star wide receiver for the game. Treylon Burks, the leading receiver for the Razorbacks, previously announced he will sit out of the bowl season and begin focusing on his NFL future.

Franklin went on to reference another recent statement made by quarterback Sean Clifford to defend his stance. Clifford recently announced he was set to return for another season with the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

“Whether it’s Sean Clifford announcing that he’s coming back, I’m not going to make those announcements,” Franklin said. “We’re going to work with the student-athletes and guys that are announcing they’re coming back or are entering the NFL draft or whatever it may be.”

This has always been Franklin’s style with the media. While appreciative of the question being asked, Franklin has rarely discussed any single player’s status when it comes to injuries or other factors, including a player’s decision to turn pro.

“For eight years, I’ve left that up to the student-athletes and that process isn’t going to change.”

So we wait for any sort of update on whether or not Dotson will play another game for Penn State. But the more time passes without an update could be a good indication Dotson will play in the Outback Bowl. Or maybe this is just wishful thinking.

