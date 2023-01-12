Here is how James Franklin voted in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Big Ten had just three members finish in the final top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, but Penn State head coach James Franklin sure felt more were deserving of a spot in the top 25 at the end of the 2022 season. Franklin’s ballot in the coaches poll was released at the end of the season and it included two Big Ten teams that failed to reach the top 25.

Penn State finished at no. 7 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following the conclusion of the bowl season. Michigan (no. 3) and Ohio State (no. 4) were the only other Big Ten teams in the final poll of the year (the same is true for the AP Top 25). But Franklin included two schools from the Big Ten West on his final ballot; Iowa and Minnesota.

Penn State faced Minnesota this season and won 45-17 against a Gophers squad playing without its starting quarterback, Tanner Morgan. Penn State did not play Iowa in the 2022 season.

Here is how James Franklin voted in his final USA TODAY Sports coaches poll for the season. Each school’s final ranking in the official coaches poll and how Franklin’s ballot differs from the final vote are also noted.

Troy Trojans

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Troy Trojans players pose with the Cure Bowl trophy after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners1 at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 20

Comparison: -5

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Casey Cain (88) jumps over Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala (11) for a first down during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio. Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Official ranking: 25

Comparison: +1

South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 26, 2022; Clemson, SC, USA; South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes against Clemson during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 23

Comparison: –

Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: N/A

Comparison: +12

UCLA Bruins

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Michael Ezeike (86) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 21

Comparison: –

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) scores a touchdown during the second half of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 23

Comparison: +7

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 19

Comparison: –

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) celebrates his touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 18

Comparison: –

Oregon Ducks

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 16

Comparison: -1

Oregon State Beavers

Dec 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Oregon State Beavers celebrate with the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after defeating the Florida Gators 30-3 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 17

Comparison: +1

LSU Tigers

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) hands the ball off to running back Noah Cain (21) during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 15

Comparison: –

Florida State Seminoles

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward (8) runs with the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 10

Comparison: -4

Clemson Tigers

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive linemen pose after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Clemson won 39-10. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Official ranking: 12

Comparison: -1

Kansas State Wildcats

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 14

Comparison: +2

USC Trojans

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates after the game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 13

Comparison: +2

Tulane Green Wave

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Dorian Williams (2) holds up the McKnight trophy for outstanding defensive player after the Green Wave defeat the USC Trojans in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 9

Comparison: -1

Utah Utes

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Logan Kendall (32) in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 11

Comparison: +2

Washington Huskies

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas Longhorns in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 8

Comparison: –

Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 7

Comparison: –

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 5

Comparison: -1

Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) celebrates with defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) after intercepting a pass during the second half of the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 6

Comparison: +1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 4

Comparison: –

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines players plant the flag on the Ohio State Buckeyes fifty yard line following the win at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 3

Comparison: –

TCU Horned Frogs

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks to throw against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 2

Comparison: –

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) holds the trophy after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official ranking: 1

Comparison: –

