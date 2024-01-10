Advertisement

James Franklin’s final US LBM Coaches Poll ballot revealed

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

Penn State head coach James Franklin is one of the many head coaches who has a ballot in the US LBM Coaches Poll throughout the college football season, but the ballots of coaches are not made public until the end of the season. Following the crowning of this year’s national champions, the Michigan Wolverines, USA TODAY released each voting member’s final ballot for the US LBM Coaches Poll, including Franklin’s.

Naturally, Franklin was among the coaches casting a unanimous no. 1 vote for Big Ten foe Michigan after the Wolverines completed a 15-0 season with Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship victory over Washington, whom Franklin ranked second on the ballot. Franklin went with another playoff team at no. 3, Alabama, before sliding in Georgia at no. 4 and one spot ahead of Texas.

The rest of Franklin’s top 10 included Oregon, Florida State, Missouri, and Ohio State (respectively). The 10th team on Franklin’s list was Ole Miss, the team his program lost to in the Peach Bowl. Franklin ranked Penn State no. 11 on his ballot, one spot ahead of LSU.

Franklin ranked Iowa at no. 17. Only Barry Odom of UNLV ranked Iowa higher (no. 15). Franklin also ranked West Virginia at no. 20. Penn State opened the 2023 season with a home victory over the Mountaineers and the Nittany Lions travel to Morgantown to open the 2024 season.

Here is what Franklin’s full US LBM Coaches Poll ballot looked like at the end of the season;

  1. Michigan

  2. Washington

  3. Alabama

  4. Georgia

  5. Texas

  6. Oregon

  7. Florida State

  8. Missouri

  9. Ohio State

  10. Mississippi

  11. Penn State

  12. LSU

  13. Arizona

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Oklahoma

  16. Tennessee

  17. Iowa

  18. Louisville

  19. Oklahoma State

  20. West Virginia

  21. North Carolina State

  22. Liberty

  23. SMU

  24. Tulane

  25. Kansas State

You can see every coach’s final ballot here.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire