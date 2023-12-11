What is James Franklin’s all-time record in bowl games?

Penn State is looking to win a New Years Six bowl game in back-to-back seasons when they take on Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. A season after winning the Rose Bowl, Penn State is looking to become the first school in college football history to record at least one win in each of the New Years Six bowl games. Doing so would give head coach James Franklin a fourth different New Years Six bowl game, a feat few coaches have pulled off in the history of college football.

Franklin is 6-5 all-time in bowl games as a head coach, including a 4-4 mark in postseason bowl games at Penn State and a 2-1 record as head coach of Vanderbilt prior to his arrival in State College. Penn State has yet to have back-to-back bowl wins under Franklin, so the pressure will be on to buck that trend in the Peach Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Here is a look at James Franklin’s all-time bowl results heading into this season’s Peach Bowl.

2011: Liberty Bowl vs. Cincinnati

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati 31, Vanderbilt 24

Bowl record: 0-1

2012: Music City Bowl vs. North Carolina State

The Tennessean

Vanderbilt 38, North Carolina State 24

Bowl record: 1-1

2013: BBVA Compass Bowl vs. Houston

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Vanderbilt 41, Houston 24

Bowl record: 2-1

2014: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State 31, Boston College 30

Bowl record: 3-1

2015: TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Georgia

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Georgia 24, Penn State 17

Bowl record: 3-2

2016: Rose Bowl vs. USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC 52, Penn State 49

Bowl record: 3-3

2017: Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State 35, Washington 28

Bowl record: 4-3

2018: Citrus Bowl vs. Kentucky

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky 27, Penn State 24

Bowl record: 4-4

2019: Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State 53, Memphis 39

Bowl record: 5-4

2021: Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl record: 5-5

2022: Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State 35, Utah 21

Bowl record: 6-5

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire