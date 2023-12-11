What is James Franklin’s all-time record in bowl games?
Penn State is looking to win a New Years Six bowl game in back-to-back seasons when they take on Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. A season after winning the Rose Bowl, Penn State is looking to become the first school in college football history to record at least one win in each of the New Years Six bowl games. Doing so would give head coach James Franklin a fourth different New Years Six bowl game, a feat few coaches have pulled off in the history of college football.
Franklin is 6-5 all-time in bowl games as a head coach, including a 4-4 mark in postseason bowl games at Penn State and a 2-1 record as head coach of Vanderbilt prior to his arrival in State College. Penn State has yet to have back-to-back bowl wins under Franklin, so the pressure will be on to buck that trend in the Peach Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Here is a look at James Franklin’s all-time bowl results heading into this season’s Peach Bowl.
2011: Liberty Bowl vs. Cincinnati
Cincinnati 31, Vanderbilt 24
Bowl record: 0-1
2012: Music City Bowl vs. North Carolina State
Vanderbilt 38, North Carolina State 24
Bowl record: 1-1
2013: BBVA Compass Bowl vs. Houston
Vanderbilt 41, Houston 24
Bowl record: 2-1
2014: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College
Penn State 31, Boston College 30
Bowl record: 3-1
2015: TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Georgia
Georgia 24, Penn State 17
Bowl record: 3-2
2016: Rose Bowl vs. USC
USC 52, Penn State 49
Bowl record: 3-3
2017: Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Bowl record: 4-3
2018: Citrus Bowl vs. Kentucky
Kentucky 27, Penn State 24
Bowl record: 4-4
2019: Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis
Penn State 53, Memphis 39
Bowl record: 5-4
2021: Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas
Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Bowl record: 5-5
2022: Rose Bowl vs. Utah
Penn State 35, Utah 21
Bowl record: 6-5