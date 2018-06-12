James Franklin tells Penn State walk-on to quit his job at a bar in scholarship surprise

Penn State long snapper Kyle Vasey no longer has to work a part-time job to help pay for college.

Vasey was surprised by coach James Franklin with a scholarship at a team workout. Franklin started the surprise by asking which members of the team were working jobs.

Vasey was one of those who raised his hand. He told Franklin he was working at a bar five days a week and working 25-30 hours a week.

“Quit,” Franklin said. “You’re on scholarship.”

That moment when 4 years of hard work pays off…! ⚪️ Congrats, @kfv1996!!!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/CKmxF0qygL — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 12, 2018





Vasey, a senior in 2018, was the team’s primary long snapper in 2017 and is set to continue the role this season. He didn’t play in the first three years of his career, including a redshirt season in 2015. According to his Penn State biography, he was the first player from Wallenpaupack Area High School in Pennsylvania to commit to an FBS school.

Kyle Vasey was the team’s long snapper in 2017. (Getty)

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Tragic accident kills Olympian Bode Miller’s child

• Team USA hoops took an insane lead in 92-point win

• Kobe takes hard line in evaluating LeBron’s legacy

• Pat Forde: Justify’s win is legitimate despite suspicion

