James Franklin takes aim at officials after Peach Bowl loss

Penn State head coach James Franklin was searching for answers after the Nittany Lions were humbled by Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. Despite being favored in the game, Penn State saw the game fall out of their reach with a disappointing second-half performance in a 38-25 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.

Franklin had a pretty fair assessment for one of Penn State’s biggest problems in the game, and it had to do with roster and coaching staff adjustments for the Peach Bowl.

“Just too many moving parts with the staff and with the players against a good team,” Franklin said in his postgame press conference in Atlanta. “Too many moving parts, staff and players, to have the type of success that we wanted to have today. I won’t get into all the details.”

Franklin was clearly referring to the departure of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who became the head coach at Duke, and the ongoing adjustments being made with the offensive coordination position following a late-season change removing Mike Yurcich from the staff. Both of those coordinator roles have been filled for next season, but neither Tom Allen (defensive coordinator) or Andy Kotelnicki (offensive coordinator) took part in the game preparation and playcalling on Saturday.

Penn State was also without some key players due to optouts by defensive end Chop Robinson and the late decisions for offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and defensive backs Kalen King and Johnny Dixon. In contrast, Ole Miss was with just one opt-out to deal with.

But Franklin also seemed to take issue with the officiating in the game, including right from the start of the game.

“I thought the officiating was less than desirable. That first drive, we have the field goal, we run a slant, (a receiver gets) turned around, but I’ll move on,” Franklin said, before immediately failing to move one.

“I could list out a number of examples. That’s a big play in that game at a critical moment, starting out with a touchdown rather than a field goal is significant,” Franklin added. “But I’ll move on.”

For what it is worth, Penn State was called for 6 penalties for 50 yards in the game. Ole Miss was flagged five times for 25 yards in the game.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire