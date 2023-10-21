James Franklin suggests Ohio State-Penn State had 'two of the best' defenses in football

Penn State coach James Franklin delivered high praise to No. 3 Ohio State after the Buckeyes' 20-12 win on Saturday: particularly OSU's defense.

The Buckeyes allowed only 255 total yards vs. No. 6 Penn State. Moreover, they limited the Nittany Lions to just one third-down conversion on 16 attempts and one fourth-down conversion on three attempts. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar completed just 18 of 43 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

More: Marvin Harrison Jr. nickname: Gus Johnson's 'Maserati Marv' callout irks Ohio State fans

In a glass-half-full remark after the game, Franklin said that he believed he just watched two of the best defenses in college football:

"I'm not sure, we'll watch the tape, but I'm not sure if we didn't just watch two of the best teams in college football," Franklin told reporters postgame. "Obviously, specifically, on the defensive side of the ball."

More: 'In Jim Knowles we trust!' How fans reacted to Ohio State vs. Penn State

The lone touchdown Penn State scored came with 29 seconds left in the game with the game already nearly out of reach.

Ohio State also earned its second ranked win of the season behind a monster performance from receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught 11 passes for 162 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Quarterback Kyle McCord also completed 22 of 35 passes for 286 yards and the score.

The Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) entered the game undefeated with their best win a 31-0 triumph over currently 23rd-ranked Iowa. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) further improved its resume, also beating Notre Dame 17-14 this season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: James Franklin: Ohio State-Penn State showcased two top defensive teams