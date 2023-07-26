James Franklin sees fewer questions to answer on defense in 2023

You have not had to look far to find a ticket on the hype train for Penn State in 2023. The Nittany Lions have widely been considered a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, with the caveat that it does have to clear at least one hurdle in the form of Ohio State or Michigan to get there. And whether he meant to or not, Penn State head coach James Franklin verbally backed up the idea that this year’s squad may be one of the best equipped and deepest he has had to work with, adding to the concept that this could be a special year for the Nittany Lions.

While there are some legitimate questions to ask of Penn State this season, Franklin said he sees fewer questions that need answers for his 2023 roster.

“I think we probably have less question marks this year than we have in previous seasons,” Franklin said at Big Ten football media day in Indianapolis in his opening remarks. “Last year coming into the season I felt like we had better depth than we had probably since COVID. We’re back to a more healthy roster than we’re used to. And now I think we’re in a position to give us the best chance to compete in our conference as well as nationally. Just less question marks across the board.”

Of course, Franklin does know there are some areas of concern that need to be addressed. Franklin directed his attention to the secondary for the upcoming season. After losing two players to the NFL draft, it is understandable why that might be. But Franklin did suggest there is reason to believe the secondary will be OK this fall.

“Obviously the one question mark we have is in the secondary. When you lose a guy like Joey Porter and you lose a guy like [Ji’Ayir Brown], who are tremendous players for us, that’s probably the one area of question marks,” Franklin said. “But we played a ton of players in the secondary with experience, talent, and depth. So I think we’re going to be in a good position there.”

It helps to have one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten, if not the nation, in Kalen King. King is being projected as a possible first-round talent in the 2024 NFL draft by draft analysts, and he has already spent time the past couple of seasons getting experience covering Big Ten wide receivers.

Despite the star power in the Penn State secondary last season, the Nittany Lions ranked 9th in the Big Ten in passing defense with 212.3 passing yards allowed per game. Maryland, Purdue, Nebraska, Michigan State, and Indiana allowed more passing yards per game. But Penn State did intercept 14 passes, tied for the fourth-most among Big Ten teams (Illinois led the Big Ten with 24 interceptions; Penn State tied with Michigan and Minnesota).

