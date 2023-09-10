James Franklin says Singleton and Allen have embraced starting RB strategy

In the world of college football, it is not uncommon for players who may not be getting starting reps to consider potential alternative situations with more opportunities. Penn State has been fortunate to have two running backs who could easily be starting just about anywhere they wanted to buy into what Penn State is planning with its running game strategy.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have developed a relationship fueled by competitive fire and a team-first attitude that has led to each player getting a starting nod based on the week and the opponent. James Franklin appreciates how those two players, in particular, have bought into the concept.

“So, those guys have bought in to the idea that we have two starting tailbacks,” Franklin said in his postgame press conference following a Week 2 win over Delaware. “We will see how that goes week to week, based on preparation throughout the week, but we are going to play both like starter reps.”

Singleton and Allen each came to Penn State in the Class of 2022 as highly-touted recruits, and each had an impact on the Penn State offense last fall. If not for Singleton, Allen would have set the Penn State freshman rushing touchdown record. Against Delaware, Allen took the majority of the reps on the first offensive series before Singleton finished the drive scoring the first of his three touchdowns against the Blue Hens. Allen ended the game with a game-high 103 rushing yards.

“I think obviously, there are competitors, and they get out there and they want the ball, and they want opportunities to make plays,” Franklin said after the game. “Sometimes in the heat of the battle, they want more opportunities and more touches, but I think big picture wise, they really get it, so I’m proud of them.”

As for what comes next for the Penn State running game? It seems as though Franklin will continue to run with what has been working since the start of the 2022 season with Singleton and Allen. Each week could have a different plan for the duo.

“We will continue to play them both like starters, that’s how we view them,” Franklin said.

Penn State plays on the road for the first time next weekend with a Big Ten opener at Illinois.

