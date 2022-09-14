What James Franklin said about Auburn

Penn State is preparing for another road trip for the second time in three weeks, and this one is worth getting excited about. For the first time ever, Penn State will be playing a road game at Auburn, a year after the Nittany Lions won a home matchup in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State head coach James Franklin talked at length about what he is seeing from the Tigers, his respect for the program given his previous SEC coaching experience, and how he will be preparing his team to perform in the elements and atmosphere that is sure to be on fire on Saturday afternoon.

Here is a look at some of the key quotes from James Franklin’s Tuesday press conference in preparing for a Week 3 matchup with Auburn.

Respect for Auburn

Got a ton of respect for that program as well as that conference. Obviously, I’ve got some familiarity. Been a head coach in that conference for three years. I’ve known Bryan Harsin for a long time, more from a distance.

Franklin, of course, is referring to his time spent as the head coach at Vanderbilt prior to his being hired by Penn State. Franklin is well-versed in the way the SEC operates and the traditions to be found across the conference.

On Tank Bigsby and the Auburn running game

Guys that we have been impressed with is obviously Tank Bigsby, but you could even mention their running backs in general. Their wide receiver, No. 6, Ja’Varrius Johnson, a guy that can really run. And then obviously the change-of-pace quarterback, Robby Ashford, who we recruited out of high school, who’s an explosive athlete.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby lives up to his name when he steps on the football field. Last year against Penn State, Bigsby rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

Who stands out on defense?

Guys we’ve been impressed with, their defensive tackle, No. 25 Colby Wooden, their D-end, No. 29 Derick Hall, their Will linebacker, No. 13, Cam Riley, and then their Sam/strong safety, Donovan Kaufman, No. 1. Guys that stand out. Their front, defensively, is I think the thing that really stands out to us.

Bracing for an orange-out

It’s going to be a challenge. This is their orange out. We listen to all their press conferences and watched all those things, talked to a lot of people that have played there and been a part of that environment. I’ve been there before as well and played there before. Getting our players prepared for what that will look like and what that’s going to be.

As if playing on the road isn’t enough of a challenge, Penn State will be stepping into an orange out in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be the second color-out game Penn State plays in on the road already this season after Purdue did a black out for the season opener. And we all know how well that went.

There is even some fan speculation Auburn may roll out a unique jersey for the game.

How will Jordan-Hare Stadium compare to some Big Ten venues?

I think it’s going to be similar to some of better environments in the country. There is no doubt about it. Obviously, they take a ton of pride in their program and their university and their community. Football is really important there, in that region of the country. So, we know it’s going to be challenging and got a ton of respect for it, but we didn’t wait until this week to get started. We did it during training camp, but really did it last week.

There was a lot of talk last season about how Auburn wasn’t going to be intimidated walking into the whiteout crowd of Beaver Stadium under the lights because they play in the SEC. And, to their credit, it did not appear as though Auburn was overwhelmed by the electricity of the night.

But, on the flip side, Penn State shouldn’t be walking into Jordan-Hare Stadium feeling intimidated by the environment they will be entering either. Jordan-Hare Stadium has a seating capacity a little over 87,000. Penn State plays in at least one stadium every year on the road that is larger between Michigan and Ohio State. So the crowd factor won’t be something that should bother Penn State.

But, as expected, it is something James Franklin wants his team to be prepared for.

How Penn State has prepared for the environment

We went all silent count all last week in practice with, as everybody knows, the music as loud as possible.

Everybody is like, well, we’re at home this week. Well, obviously, we were starting our preparation a week ahead for that without telling anybody that’s what we were doing. We’ll show them some pictures of what the locker room will look like, what the stadium will look like, show some videos. Obviously, the War Eagle before the game. You know, the band. The scoreboard side of the end zone has been problematic. You watch San Jose State last week. They were able to get down into the low red zone and I think had three penalties in a row that knocked them out of there. It’s going to be challenging and we are going to try it prepare for it the best we can. At the end of the day, we still have to go out and execute it. And that’s not just with our starters. That’s with whoever could possibly be in the game.

Penn State will be playing its second game in three weeks on the road to start the season, so it would make sense to be focusing a lot of camp time and practice time early in the year on playing under loud conditions. It will come in handy later this season when Penn State visits Michigan as well.

