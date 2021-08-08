James Franklin reacts to passing of Bobby Bowden

The college football world is mourning the passing of an absolute legend today. Bobby Bowden, the legendary head coach of Florida State, passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday.

Although he never worked under Bowden, Penn State head coach James Franklin was among the many around the coaching profession and college football world weighing in with some thoughts on the late icon.

“Bobby Bowden was a legend. His charm and ability to influence others in a very intentional way was unmatched,” Franklin said in a message posted on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

“As I started my coaching career, his program and mentorship was the envy of us all,” Franklin continued. “His impact on our profession will continue to be profound. May Coach Bowden rest in peace.”

It was just weeks ago we learned Bowden had been diagnosed with a terminal illness, believed to be pancreatic cancer. In October, it was reported Bowden had tested positive for COVID-19. Bowden also previously was treated for prostate cancer while he was still coaching at Florida State.

After starting his head coaching career at West Virginia, Bowden transformed Florida State in a national powerhouse program with 12 ACC championships and two national championships. Bowden’s 377 career victories are second-most in Division 1 history behind only Penn State’s Joe Paterno.

