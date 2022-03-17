James Franklin reacts to Allen Robinson’s new NFL free agent deal

Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson is on the move in the NFL free agency circus. Robinson signed a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams with a three-year contract valued at a reported $46.5 million.

Naturally, Robinson’s former coach, Penn State head coach James Franklin, wanted to weigh in with his quick social media reaction on Twitter, with a nice short manual retweet.

Robinson was among the top wide receiver free agents on the market this offseason, with most free agent rankings having him as the fourth-best receiver available this offseason. But in recent days, Robinson became the top receiver on the board after the three in front of him, including former Nittany Lion Chris Godwin, were secured with new deals or a franchise tag.

The Bears are clearly a team in some transition, and Robinson is landing in a terrific spot to have a better chance to win a Super Bowl soon. What better place to land than with the reigning Super Bowl champions? The Rams loaded up for their run to the Super Bowl last season, and the addition of Robinson will give quarterback Matthew Stafford quite a weapon to add to the mix.

Of course, now is also a fun time to reflect on some of Robinson’s finer moments in a Penn State uniform, including this moment against the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2013…

That time @AllenRobinson reversed the field twice in one play at Penn State. (2013) pic.twitter.com/XP4LZUp7q5 — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) March 17, 2022

Of course, the most memorable highlight of Robinson’s career at Penn State wasn’t even a touchdown, but it helped lead to one of the more memorable moments of the past decade…

Story continues

List

By the numbers: Top 10 single-game receiving records in Penn State Nittany Lions history

Related

Allen Robinson has become one of the hottest NFL free agents available Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson among NFL's top free agents in 2022 Monday Night Football featured big plays by former Nittany Lions What two Penn State players are on ESPN's top 100 NFL players list for 2021?

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.