James Franklin and Penn State react to tragedy at Virginia

Tragedy struck the University of Virginia and its football program early Monday morning. Three students, all members of the school’s football program, were shot and killed on a bus returning to the campus in Charlottesville. The shocking news was jarring well beyond the University of Virginia, naturally. Among those sharing in expressing their thoughts was Penn State head coach James Franklin, who released a brief statement on his Twitter account on Monday as the story at Virginia was unfolding.

“As a father and coach, I am heartbroken by the news in Charlottesville,” Franklin said on his Twitter account. “My thoughts & prayers are with Coach [Tony Elliott], UVA Football & the entire UVA community.”

“Our thoughts & prayers are with the UVA community,” a brief statement from the official Twitter account of the Penn State football program said on Monday.

The three football players killed in the shooting were D’Sean Perry, Lavel David Jr., and Deven Chandler. The suspected shooter, who has since been brought into custody, is a former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

