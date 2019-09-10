James Franklin, Penn State players visit Buffalo punter in hospital following broken leg

Buffalo punter Evan Finegan suffered a gruesome broken leg when he got hit after punting the ball away Saturday against Penn State. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Buffalo punter Evan Finegan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a nasty broken leg in Saturday’s game against Penn State.

Before he left, however, he got some visitors from Penn State. Coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions specialists dropped by to lend their support for Finegan in the days after his injury.

I want to thank the entire Penn State community for taking me in as their own. Thank you @coachjfranklin for the support from your family and team. Also I want to thank the Penn State specialist for constantly checking in on me. I appreciate the sincere concern. pic.twitter.com/xpHsIufx01 — Evan Finegan (@efinegan40) September 10, 2019

Finegan suffered a broken right tibia and fibula after he got hit while punting the ball away in the third quarter of the game. We won’t embed a video of the injury here because it’s gross.

He had surgery in State College following the injury and was set to return to the Buffalo campus on Tuesday.

Discharged from the hospital today!Excited to get back to Buffalo and see my guys! I am fortunate to be in such great hands not only at UB but also here at PSU. Thank you to the thousands of people that sent messages over the last few days. God is good! pic.twitter.com/9sKbZ3G0h9 — Evan Finegan (@efinegan40) September 10, 2019

“Our team is very concerned for him,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said Monday on his weekly conference call. “He’s a great teammate and an outstanding young man.

“That’s a huge blow, losing him, but as he told me, he knows it’s a long recovery but he’s ready to attack it.”

Finegan will miss the rest of the 2019 season because of the injury. He set a school record with a 41.8 yard average on his punts during the 2018 season.

