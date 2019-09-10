James Franklin, Penn State players visit Buffalo punter in hospital following broken leg

Nick Bromberg
Yahoo Sports
Buffalo punter Evan Finegan suffered a gruesome broken leg when he got hit after punting the ball away Saturday against Penn State. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Buffalo punter Evan Finegan was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a nasty broken leg in Saturday’s game against Penn State.

Before he left, however, he got some visitors from Penn State. Coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions specialists dropped by to lend their support for Finegan in the days after his injury.

Finegan suffered a broken right tibia and fibula after he got hit while punting the ball away in the third quarter of the game. We won’t embed a video of the injury here because it’s gross.

He had surgery in State College following the injury and was set to return to the Buffalo campus on Tuesday.

“Our team is very concerned for him,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said Monday on his weekly conference call. “He’s a great teammate and an outstanding young man.

“That’s a huge blow, losing him, but as he told me, he knows it’s a long recovery but he’s ready to attack it.”

Finegan will miss the rest of the 2019 season because of the injury. He set a school record with a 41.8 yard average on his punts during the 2018 season.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

