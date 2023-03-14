James Franklin outlines Penn State’s spring goals for the defense

Penn State made sure to open its spring football practice schedule with a coaching staff fully optimized with the naming of Deion Barnes as the school’s new defensive line coach on Monday. On Tuesday, as the Nittany Lions got together for the first of 15 spring practices, head coach James Franklin ran through the list of objectives he wants the defense to focus on this spring.

Franklin’s goals for the defense this spring are fairly straightforward, and some are similar to what Franklin wants the offense to focus on this spring like identifying new leaders on the field and improve toughness both mentally and physically. Franklin also noted he wants the defense to focus on leverage on tackles, breaking up passes, and forcing turnovers. Some of these goals are more to keep things chugging along the way they have in recent years, like forcing turnovers. Penn State forced the second-most turnovers last season among Big Ten teams with 26 forced turnovers (only Illinois forced more turnovers with 31 in 2022).

The offense may have its share of starters to sort out this spring, but the defense may have a few more position battles to work through this spring. The Nittany Lions have two big spots to fill in the second arty with the departures of Joey Porter Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown. Kalen King will be the returning star in the secondary, but the rest of the secondary could have some competition to join him.

Penn State could also be looking for someone to emerge alongside linebacker Abdul Carter. Following an incredible freshman season, Carert has emerged as a potential leader of the defense, but the Nittany Lions would benefit from seeing someone step up to be a defensive leader on the defensive line and at another linebacker spot. Who elevates themselves in the spring could be something to watch.

The other focus for the Penn State defense this spring should be in establishing depth. It’s one thing to figure out a starting 11, if you can, but knowing you can have confidence in the backups to step in and contribute in relief of an injured player or as part of a rotation is instrumental for any successful team.

Penn State will continue spring practices through April 15, at which point the spring practice schedule will come to a close with the annual spring Blue-White Game.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire