James Franklin on Marvin Harrison Jr.: ‘When you see him in person, he’s a big dude’

Penn State’s defense has been one of the best in the country this season, but they will face a new challenge this weekend against Ohio State. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a receiver threat unlike anything Penn State has faced this season, so head coach James Franklin knows his defense will in for a tall order against Ohio State’s passing game.

“He’s got the ability to contort his body into positions and catch the ball effortlessly,” Franklin said during his Tuesday press conference. “He’s so smooth and fluid.”

Franklin compared Harrison to one of Penn State’s most recent NFL draft picks, Jahan Dotson. Franklin said Harrison is as smooth as Dotosn but noted Harrison has more size to his advantage, which makes him so difficult to defend and plan for.

“You watch him on tape, and he looks like he’s got good size,” Franklin said. “But when you see him in person, he’s a big dude.”

Harrison is considered the top wide receiver prospect in the 2024 NFL draft pool. This is far from surprising given his father, Marvin Harrison, is a former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver and, as Franklin has noted, he has great size and ability blending so well together.

Harrison is also seemingly heating up as the season continues.

After catching just two passes for 18 yards in Ohio State’s season opener at Indiana, and just three catches for 32 yards at Notre Dame, Harrison has taken over the Big Ten as the leading receiver with 604 yards. Harrison is coming off back-to-back games with at least 100 receiving yards. He caught 8 passes for 163 yards in Ohio State’s win against Maryland two weeks ago, and he caught 6 passes for 105 yards in last weekend’s road blowout win at Purdue.

"You watch him on tape, and he looks like he's got good size. But when you see him in person, he's a big dude." James Franklin gives the scouting report on @OhioStateFB WR @MarvHarrisonJr. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4dBdeb7bno — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 17, 2023

Ohio State’s wide receiver corp is more than just the stud Harrison, of course. Cade Stover (359 yards, 3 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (303 yards, 3 TDs) are also dangerous when they are on the field, and placing extra attention on Harrison could leave other players open for opportunities to do some damage.

Penn State’s secondary is not short on talent, however. Expect to see Kalen King locking up with Harrison Jr. regularly. Like Harrison, King is considered one of the best at his position and could be a potential first-round draft pick as well. If King and Harrison are going against each other all game, it could be quite the back-and-forth battle.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire