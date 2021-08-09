James Franklin has a lot riding on new Penn State offensive coordinator [Column]

Aug. 8—STATE COLLEGE — The Penn State football team began training camp two days ago with a keener focus than usual.

The Nittany Lions want to erase the memory of a 4-5 record during the pandemic last year. They also understand that their first six games will shape their season, starting with a trip to Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin for the Sept. 4 opener.

"I think the coaches always try to have a sense of urgency," Penn State coach James Franklin said Saturday at Media Day. "We try to run a program where our players have a sense of urgency. It doesn't really depend on the opponent. It's about our process.

"But we need to be shooting on all cylinders come Week 1."

The Lions better be at the top of their game in the first half of the season when they face Wisconsin, Auburn, Indiana and Iowa, especially on offense with nine returning starters.

Mike Yurcich is Franklin's fifth offensive coordinator in his eight seasons at Penn State. Franklin, who has admitted several times that he's had his eye on Yurcich, has a lot riding on whether his new coordinator is successful or not.

Yurcich has enjoyed success at Shippensburg, Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas. But what if the Penn State offense sputters against the Badgers' veteran defense or Auburn or Indiana or Iowa?

What happens if Yurcich can't work his magic and senior quarterback Sean Clifford struggles? What happens if the Lions start 3-3 or 2-4?

That's why training camp is so critical.

"I don't have a really good answer for you," Yurcich said when asked how long it will take for the offense to hum. "If I knew exactly how long it's going to take, I'd probably go into the fortune-telling business. I can't predict. All we can do is plan.

"We've got a really, really huge challenge in Week 1 against Wisconsin with how good they're coached and how talented they are on defense."

The relationship between offensive coordinator and quarterback will be very important, as it is on every football team. Yurcich and Clifford are strong-minded individuals who had their share of disagreements in the spring.

Yurcich is demanding, as former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger told Clifford earlier this year. But Ehlinger also told him that Yurcich "is the hardest worker you'll ever meet."

The two have played several rounds of golf to get to know one another better.

"He's the perfect amount of extreme plus caring," Clifford said in May. "You know he really cares about you as a person. He cares about the offense and the team as a whole. At the same time, he's very good at pushing you and making you go near your breaking point.

"In that way, during a game, it's really nothing when the crowd's yelling and whatever is going on."

Clifford was a much better player in the second half of last season when Penn State won four consecutive games than in the first half when they lost five straight. He has a strong arm, but he needs to improve his timing and his accuracy.

Yurcich said in the spring and Saturday that Clifford has room for improvement.

"Any quarterback that has his demeanor, attitude and willingness to learn and understands every day that there's something more to attain, his ceiling is very high," Yurcich said. "I think he can get a lot better. It's my job to help him, guide him and give him the information he needs to improve.

"It's my job to apply pressure in practice, give him difficult looks, allow him to fail and figure it out and continue to build his confidence."

Penn State's offense has abundant talent. Running back Noah Cain is back after missing all but one series last season with a broken foot. Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington are among the best wide receiver duos in the Big Ten. And Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson are a potent combination at tight end.

The Lions have been projected as the most improved team in the country by at least one preseason magazine, but their success hinges on Yurcich and Clifford and how quickly the offense develops in camp.

"I expect a lot of points," Clifford said. "I expect no turnovers. ...You've got guys who are highly skilled. He (Yurcich) is not going to make them robots. He's not going to make me a robot. He's got a very good system.

"I actually got to talk to Mason Rudolph (the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback who played at Oklahoma State). He said, 'Coach is going to push you and make you a better player.' I see that every single day."