James Franklin less concerned with sign-stealing, more concerned with Michigan football talent, ability

Penn State head coach James Franklin sat down for almost 40 minutes to talk to the media about the state of his team and Michigan, but he mostly talked about Michigan.

Given how much the Wolverines gashed the Nittany Lions on the ground a year ago at a time when PSU led the country in rush defense, there’s been a big effort for Penn State to shore up the ability to stop the run. At the moment, Franklin likes where his team is at.

“I think we’ve been much more disciplined and consistent in gap responsibility,” Franklin said. “There’s been times where we’ve tried to make plays and get out of our gaps and against good teams, the ball will find the open gap.”

In addition to the fundamentals and stopping the run, Franklin thinks that his team matches up better physically when compared to last year. His team has made extra efforts to build some bulk, allowing the rush defense to clog the gaps much more effectively.

“I think we’re a little bit bigger,” Franklin said. “I think that the size has helped us as well, we’re a little but bigger across the front, specifically the D-line. Not to the point where it’s effected our ability to move, because I think that’s a big part of what we do as well.”

Though Franklin preaches the progression of his squad, he also recognizes that Michigan presents a serious challenge.

Even though Penn State may have improved in many areas, the Wolverines are still the defending two-time Big Ten Champions for a reason. And one of those reasons is running back Blake Corum.

“They do a really good job of getting a hat on a hat,” Franklin said. “A really good job of IDing the front, being able to get their six blockers on our six most dangerous defenders. I think Corum’s got the ability to have tremendous vision and balance. And behind the line, because they’re able to get a hat on a hat, he’s patient, then once he does decide to go he’s got the ability to burst through the hole. Even though he’s an undersized guy, he’s a powerful guy and he’s always falling forward.”

Of course, signal stealing is the hot topic in college football with Michigan football taking center stage with the Connor Stalions allegations. Franklin, however, was dismissive about how that will affect the game, noting that he’s going to control what he can and worry less about what he cannot.

“I know these questions are going to come this week, I’m all focused on the things that we can control. We always have to have a plan.”

Franklin had more compliments for the Michigan offense. He applauded how J.J. McCarthy has grown since last year, and pointed out how smooth the season has been for the Michigan offense so far.

“He’s just a more experienced player. He’s always been able to make plays with his feet, but he’s just improved, kinda well rounded. He’s throwing for a higher completion percentage, he’s doing a great job of protecting the football, he can extend the play and make big-time throws. I think the biggest thing with them is they really have not been challenged. They’ve had really good game control on offense and defense. They’re usually ahead on the scoreboard, for the most part. They’re usually ahead of the stick on offense and defense. When you’re able to do that, then you’re putting your quarterback or your guys in a very advantageous position as well.

Michigan beat Penn State 41-17 last season. Though Franklin thinks that score was deceptive, he also says this year will likey be a defensive battle as opposed to a barn burner.

“Could this game turn out to be a game where there’s multiple touchdowns scored on both sides and it comes down a one possession game and more of a shootout? Yes,” Franklin said. “Is it more likely to come down to a low-scoring game and a battle and a possession game and four-minute, two-minute type situations at the end? That’s probably most likely.”

