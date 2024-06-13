James Franklin highlights fourth year receiver as prime breakout candidate

James Franklin spoke to local media members for the first time since the end of spring practices.

Franklin discussed various topics, most notably questions surrounding the Nittany Lions’ White Out opponent, which is still undecided according to the head man. He didn’t get into the finer details of his squad, but he highlighted one offseason standout he thinks is in line for a breakout year.

That player would be redshirt junior Harrison Wallace III. The Penn State wide receiver room has been the talk of the offseason, and rightly so, after struggling mightily for much of last season. With former Ohio State 5-star recruit Julian Fleming being the only major addition, someone needs to step up, and in Franklin’s eyes, that man is Harrison Wallace III.

After showing flashes throughout his career, Wallace III battled injuries last year, which turned into a lost season.

Franklin believes the fourth-year receiver is healthy and hungry to show out.

“We thought he was gonna have a big year last year, and that got limited by no fault of his own. We feel that way and probably more so this year,” Franklin said on Thursday. “He’s a year older, he’s a year more mature, he’s more developed. And I think he’s very hungry because I think there’s frustration that last year got cut short.”

Franklin also called the Montgomery, Alabama native one of the most explosive players on Penn State’s roster. Wallace has 38 receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons.

A healthy and productive Wallace would significantly boost the Penn State offense in 2024.

