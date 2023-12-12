James Franklin on how he gets NFL-bound players to play bowl games: 'I think it can really help'

Since the advent of the College Football Playoff and the expansion of the college football bowl schedule, player opt-outs have become an increasingly common theme.

The reasons are varied, but the importance placed on the CFP relative to the other games and college players protecting their draft stock stand chief among them. The devastating injury suffered by Notre Dame's Jaylon Smith in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl and, to a lesser extent, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's injury in the 2021 Sugar Bowl serve as cautionary tales for players hoping to play for their teams one last time.

James Franklin and Penn State, however, have taken great pains to get NFL-bound players to play in one last hurrah. Tight end Theo Johnson will be playing in the Peach Bowl, before going pro, although star defensive end Chop Robinson will sit out against Ole Miss. All-American lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu has not declared his intentions yet.

Franklin explained Monday during the Peach Bowl invitation ceremony how he pitches players on playing in bowl games, and how bowls can help player stock.

REQUIRED READING: Theo Johnson to leave Penn State football for the NFL: Will he play in the Peach Bowl?

“... There’s a balance where you can do both (declare for the draft and play in a bowl game)," Franklin said. "Finish with your teammates, finish what you start, and finish the season and do it the right way.”

He did acknowledge the difficulty of playing in a bowl versus being conservative.

“I think it’s more challenging than it’s ever been before,” he said.

“These guys are hearing from people in every direction and being pulled in 1,000 different directions. I think it’s harder than it’s ever been.

“But Theo’s a great example of a number of guys that we’ve had that have been in similar positions. We’re going to work with these guys, as well. And we’ve done that, really, since I’ve been here.”

Franklin referenced the most heralded offensive Penn State player since the turn of the century, Saquon Barkley, who played in the Fiesta Bowl before declaring for the draft.

REQUIRED READING: How Olu Fashanu is an All-America legend for Penn State football

“I remember we had a specific plan for Saquon Barkley, who was going to be predicted as maybe the No. 1 pick in the draft and ended up falling all the way to No. 2,” he said.

“But there was conversations with Saquon and his family about how we were going to manage the practices, how we were going to manage the game, and all those types of things.”

Franklin finally said he thinks the bowl games are beneficial for the players.

“I still believe that this game, for most of them, creates an opportunity,” he said.

While that may not hold true for players expected to go at the top of the draft, one more reel of tape for the other players on a bigger stage is undoubtedly beneficial. That has worked for Franklin and Penn State in the past. They're hoping to make it work again against the Rebels on Dec. 30.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: James Franklin details how he pitches NFL-bound players to play bowls