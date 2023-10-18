How James Franklin is feeling ahead of Ohio State vs. Penn State Saturday

Penn State has not seen much fourth-quarter adversity in 2023. Each of the Nittany Lions’ leads heading into the fourth quarter this season have been by at least 14 points, while they have led by 49 points against both Delaware and Massachusetts heading into the final 15 minutes.

But coach James Franklin thinks Saturday's meeting against No. 3 Ohio State will be different.

“You have to win big games in the fourth quarter. You have to win one-possession games,” Franklin said Tuesday. “...We expect this to be one of those types of games. We’ve played these guys for a long time. Probably up to the last two years, we’ve probably played them as well as anybody in the conference. But we got to find a way to be able to win in the fourth quarter and in one-possession games.”

Penn State had its chance to beat Ohio State in the fourth quarter in 2022.

Last season in State College, Pennsylvania, the Nittany Lions led the Buckeyes 16-14 through three quarters before allowing four fourth-quarter touchdowns to TreVeyon Henderson, who recorded two, Cade Stover and J.T. Tuimoloau, who returned an interception 14 yards for a score.

“We played really well for three quarters and didn’t finish,” Franklin said of the 2022 game. “I think that’s a combination of a lot of things, but there are opportunities to grow and get better as long as you approach them that way.”

How James Franklin scouts Ohio State heading into 2023 game

Heading into Saturday's game, Franklin said Penn State’s focus on Ohio State’s offense centers around Marvin Harrison Jr., a “smooth and fluid” wide receiver who reminds him of former Penn State and current Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson while being five inches taller at 6 feet 4.

Franklin said he’s impressed by Stover’s productivity, saying he is “not getting enough attention, enough love,” while quarterback Kyle McCord is “doing what he needs to do” to lead a successful offense, pointing to his 11-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

On Ohio State's defense, Franklin said he has a “coach’s crush” on Tommy Eichenberg, calling him a smart, instinctive and athletic linebacker that is “really fun to watch.”

Penn State has not beaten Ohio State since 2016. The Nittany Lions have not beaten the Buckeyes in Columbus since 2011.

Franklin said Penn State is “trying to find a way to get a win this week.” But he’s not using a different approach to end the Nittany Lions' losing streak.

“Everybody on the outside is talking,” Franklin said. “We’re approaching it the same way we do every single week. This is a really important game. Why? Because of the way we’ve handled the previous six.”

Ohio State kicks off against Penn State at 12:14 Saturday on FOX.

