James Franklin on Drew Allar’s availability: ‘ We expect Drew to go’

In James Franklin’s weekly press conference on Monday afternoon, he said he expects that sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, who left Saturday’s 27-6 win against Rutgers with an injury, will suit up and play against Michigan State on Friday night.

Allar left Saturday’s contest with an injury, and redshirt freshman Beau Pribula filled in admirably using his legs often despite only attempting one pass. Allar only completed 6-13 passes for 79 yards before leaving early in the third quarter.

"We expect Drew (Allar) to go. Just like we planned on last week. I think both of those guys will have roles — not dinner rolls," James Franklin said. "All indications I would think we would be back to normal (at QB)." Franklin said it's still a bit early tho bc no practice… — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 20, 2023

With Allar on track to play this Friday, it lines up to be a game to give the young signal caller some confidence after two games in a row with under 100 yards passing. He has put up decent numbers in his first year under center, throwing 21 touchdowns against only one interception, but a strong finish to the year can go a long way with an offensive of change for the offense ahead.

Penn State and Michigan State will kick off at Ford Field on Friday evening at 7:30 pm. NBC will televise the game nationally.

