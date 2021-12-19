James Franklin confirms who will be Penn State’s defensive cooridnator in Outback Bowl

Penn State recently made a pretty big splash with the recent hiring of Manny Diaz to be the team’s new defensive coordinator. But head coach James Franklin isn’t about to let Diaz call the shots on defense just yet. Instead, the defensive coordinator responsibilities for the Outback Bowl will stay in-house.

Franklin recently confirmed in a media session that Anthony Poindexter will the acting defensive coordinator when Penn State faces Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on January 1, 2022. Poindexter had held the role of co-defensive coordinator and confirmed he would remain on Penn State’s staff after being viewed as a potential target for the head coaching vacancy at Virginia.

“Anthony Poindexter will call the defense for the bowl game,” Franklin confirmed in his Friday media session. “Manny is really here getting adjusted.”

Franklin explained that it would be unfair for Diaz and his staff to throw the new defensive coordinator into the position right away. Instead, Diaz will take the time to get caught up to speed with the team, the players, the recruiting efforts, and more before taking on the role of defensive coordinator fully after the Outback Bowl.

“Obviously, all the HR paperwork that has to be done at a place like Penn State, getting him familiar with the roster, getting him familiar with the coaching staff,” Franklin explained. “You know, just getting adjusted, recruiting, all those types of things.”

Diaz will ultimately replace Brent Pry as the team’s lead defensive coordinator. Pry left Penn State after a long tenure alongside Franklin to become the head coach at Virginia Tech.

