James Franklin believes Drew Allar is ready for big challenges ahead

Penn State head coach James Franklin has many reasons to be satisfied with his team’s performance after the first half of the season. Penn State improved to 6-0 with an easy win on cruise control at home against UMass for homecoming. With big games still to come, games that will define Penn State’s 2023 season, the head coach of the Nittany Lions believes his quarterback, Drew Allar, is in as solid a position as possible to face the challenges to come.

“I think it’s been an ideal situation. We’ve been able to get a first-time starter a ton of experience with normal downs, two-minute situations, and third down situations,” Franklin said in his postgame press conference on Saturday following Penn State’s 63-0 victory over UMass. “It’s an ideal situation with how the offensive linemen and left tackle that’s playing well with a running game that’s effective.”

Allar has started all six games Penn State has played this season. That has included a pair of primetime showcase games on NBC and CBS against West Virginia and Iowa and a couple of road games against Illinois and Northwestern. But Allar also got some good playing time last season as a backup to Sean Clifford. Frnaklin believes Allar has benefitted and continues to grow with all of the experience he has been and continues to get on the field.

“He’s been in a ton of different situations last year as a true freshman, but still got into almost every game,” Franklin said. “The thing that makes me feel good about Drew is that he’s very humble and his approach is consistent.”

Allar has yet to turn the football over this season, which is remarkable on its own regardless of the competition faced. He continues to be among the Big Ten’s top passers heading into the second half of Penn State’s schedule. But he is about to face his biggest challenge yet.

A road game at Ohio State.

Games against the Buckeyes have rarely gone well for Penn State over the years, especially when played in Ohio Stadium. Allar will face his stiffest test in the most raucous road environment yet. Is he ready for the challenge?

He better be. Penn State’s playoff hopes will rely on it.

