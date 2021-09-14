James Franklin addresses rumors linking him to USC job

This week is a huge game for Penn State this week as the Nittany Lions take on the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium, but there is a fresh distraction on the horizon.

Late Monday night, speculation came down which suggested that Penn State coach James Franklin could be a likely replacement for Clay Helton at USC.

During his Tuesday press conference, Franklin addressed the rumors, saying “I can’t stand any form of distraction. I’ll discuss this today with the leadership council, so that we can make sure that all of our energy is on our preparation for Auburn.”

Helton was relieved of his duties at USC on Monday after posting a 46-24 record in seven-plus seasons. Franklin, in his eighth season at Penn State, has a 62-28 record as head coach of the Nittany Lions.

You can watch Franklin’s response in the video below.