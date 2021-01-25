James Ennis III with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
James Ennis III (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/24/2021
There's no love lost for the GOAT.
Aaron Rodgers wasn't a fan of his coach's decision on the biggest play of the game.
Tom Brady earned himself a nice chunk of change with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
It would make sense in so many ways.
Such a sweet moment between Tom Brady and his son.
Kevin King did not have his best game Sunday. The Packers cornerback, who played after being questionable with a back injury, gave up a 39-yard touchdown to Scotty Miller on the next-to-last play of the first half and drew a penalty for defensive pass interference on Tyler Johnson late in the fourth quarter. But King [more]
Ex-Lions GM Martin Mayhew, who once said he'd win a Super Bowl if he had '22 Matthew Staffords,' now may have a chance to acquire his old draft pick
Conor McGregor had a response for Khabib, too.
The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 season came down to one decision. And it was the wrong decision. As time passes, more and more people inside and outside the organization will realize how wrong it was. After landing in a 28-10 hole that created a clear sense that the game was over, the Packers clawed back. [more]
It's understandably a tough time for New England Patriots fans right now, but CBS Sports' Tony Romo provided a little optimism during the AFC title game broadcast.
Officials called only six penalties in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but the next-to-last one was huge. It sealed the Buccaneers’ 31-26 victory over the Packers. Maybe if officials hadn’t kept their flags in their pockets all game the Packers wouldn’t have so vehemently disagreed with the pass interference call on Kevin King on third down [more]
The superstar wide receiver looked on from across the field after his Buffalo Bills missed out on their opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.
Just before halftime of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the snap, rolled to his right, and threw the ball away an instant before stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. The officials mistakenly ruled him out of bounds. And then the NFL officiating department made a much bigger mistake. The [more]
‘Notorious’ was gracious in defeat, as was his coach
Looks like the Brooklyn Nets want to conduct further business with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox. The 34-year-old Cox was the initial component of a highly successful placekicking unit that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the first player to be leaving the Tigers' top 15 defense that was projected to have all 11 starters returning next season.
Tony Romo called it back in Week 12 as the Chiefs and Buccaneers regular-season game wrapped up.
The student wrote about the experience for his paper.
A promising player released from the Chiefs' practice squad.