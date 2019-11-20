James has emerged as a top 2022 prospect in Alabama

Xkasq3df6np30vzxadou

Some younger prospects have emerged the last few months and Nick James is one of those in the state of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 254 pound sophomore is a strong defensive tackle at Prattville High and he has already landed five offers.

One in-state school has offered, another has had him on campus for a visit. James will be a prospect to know in the 2022 class.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Tennessee was first to offer me and they offered a couple of days after I camped there," said James. "Auburn offered next over the summer. I have picked up offers from West Virginia and Mississippi State during the season.

"Coaches are telling me they like my size and how I move. They like how big I am at 15 years old and only in the 10th grade.

"I grew up watching Alabama. Every time they played, it got quiet in the house because they knew my dad was watching them play. My family is big Alabama fans. I went to a game there this season and they are showing interest.

"I have visited Auburn a couple of times and I like how it is a big family there. Everyone makes it like family there.

"I like the fans at Tennessee. A lot of people there support their program. I was in the mall right before the camp and he told me to go to Tennessee. The fans stand out there.

"I am trying to take all this in right now. It is a lot to get offers early and I am just taking my time with everything."

RIVALS REACTION

Alabama and Clemson are two schools James mentioned when asked about schools he hopes to get offers from. He is just starting to go through this process, so there are no early favorites and he is planning to get out as much as he can the remainder of the season, then early in 2020 to explore his options.