James Doyle: Jockey to leave Godolphin for Wathnan Racing

Doyle rode Ballymount Boy to victory for Wathnan Racing at Doncaster on Saturday

Classic-winning jockey James Doyle is to leave the powerful Godolphin team after nine years to join Wathnan Racing as number one rider.

The 35-year-old won the 2,000 Guineas last year on Coroebus for Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin outfit.

Wathnan Racing has horses including Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and is a growing outfit owned by Sheikh Tamim, the emir of Qatar.

"It's an amazing opportunity for me." said Doyle.

He had been retained rider at Godolphin alongside champion jockey William Buick since the end of 2014.

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby said: "James and I enjoyed many big days together on the racecourse, not the least of which was Coroebus winning the 2000 Guineas, but he also rode a number of other stable stars like Blue Point and Naval Crown.

"To my mind, one of his great rides for us was aboard Rebel's Romance in last year's Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland where he was quite superb.

"So we will continue to use James whenever his new commitments permit because he's a world-class jockey."