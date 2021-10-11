James Develin completes 2021 Boston Marathon, gets love from Patriots

Patriots show love for ex-teammate James Develin in Boston Marathon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

James Develin's longest run in his NFL career was 31 yards. He ran nearly 1,500 times that distance Monday.

The former New England Patriots fullback participated in the 2021 Boston Marathon on Monday, completing the famous 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston's Boylston Street in 4 hours, 27 minutes and 17 seconds.

A few #TeamJAF runners at the starting line ready to go! #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/ueoepLkBEe — Joe Andruzzi Foundation (@joeandruzzifndn) October 11, 2021

Here's Develin just before the halfway mark looking spry while passing a Natick Dunkin' Donuts:

Not too shabby for a 33-year-old retired fullback with a playing weight of 255 pounds.

"Being 250 pounds, you’re not exactly built for distance," Develin said recently, via The Boston Globe's Nicole Yang.

But the former Pro Bowler, who won three Super Bowl titles over eight seasons in New England from 2012 to 2019, trained several months for Monday's marathon. He also raised over $10,000 for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, a nonprofit committed to providing financial support to New England cancer patients and their families.

Patriots center David Andrews was among the many impressed with Develin's efforts on Marathon Monday, while current Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson also retweeted the Patriots' tweet of Develin running.

Just a tank out there running 26 miles lets go @James_Develin https://t.co/enIMMhsR6W — David Andrews (@dandrews61) October 11, 2021

Develin has made a few trips down Boylston Street on duck boats for Patriots championship parades, but this trip had to mean a little extra for the fullback-turned-long-distance runner.